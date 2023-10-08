Although James Harden has reported to training camp for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers would still like to get a trade done and add him to their roster, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said that the Clippers would like to get a trade done for James Harden “sooner, rather than later,” according to Smith. Adrian Wojnarowski also said that the Clippers do not want to increase their offer because they are the only team in the bidding.

When Harden initially requested a trade, he made it known that his desired destination is the Clippers. The New York Knicks were also listed as a team that could be in the bidding initially, but it seems that has cooled off. The Knicks are content with their roster.

It was a bit of a question as to whether the Clippers would be interested enough to land Harden in a trade, but recent reporting indicates they are still interested.

However, 76ers president Daryl Morey is notoriously patient and will not usually give in on trade demands. It will be interesting to see if Harden makes things uncomfortable enough that a trade finally does happen.

It was interesting to see that Harden would report to training camp. There have been reports that Harden will do everything he can to make it uncomfortable so that a trade does happen.

With the Clippers wanting to get a deal done soon, and seemingly having the leverage as the only bidder, it will be intriguing to see if this drags into the regular season.