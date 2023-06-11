The Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential suitor for Kyrie Irving if they can't land James Harden in free agency this summer, according to Marc Stein.

NBA free agency projects to be relatively slim pickings this year for teams looking to outsource top-level talent. Irving and Harden are by far the two biggest names that are expected to be available in the offseason. However, each of them comes with enough question marks to make teams hesitate.

The Rockets have an expected $59 million in cap space, which is more than enough to add a max contract if needed. Irving is an unrestricted free agent, but he probably wants a long-term deal at a very high price point. The 31-year-old's history of off-court distractions and controversies, and his reputation for being a disruptive locker room presence, make that a difficult check to write.

Irving's talent is undeniable, but there is a reason no team other than his current team, the Dallas Mavericks, has expressed interest in bringing him aboard. The Rockets will likely tread with caution but seem to have some level of interest in the point guard.

But first, the rumor as of late is that Harden is eyeing a return to Houston once he opts out of his Philadelphia 76ers contract. However, Harden is reportedly “torn” about his choice and could still return to Philadelphia. The Phoenix Suns have also come up as a potential landing spot for him if Kevin Durant is open to teaming up with Harden for a third time. The Suns are considering waiving Chris Paul, so they could be looking for an new point guard.

Harden was the best thing to happen to the Rockets in the 21st century, so it's no surprise if they welcome him back with open arms. The red flag for Harden, at least among contenders, is the playoff performance narrative.

In his prime in Houston, he was one of the most dominant offensive forces the game has ever seen. Year after year, though, he has failed to get over the hump in the postseason. Some put more stock into that narrative than others.

The Rockets have some solid young talent, along with the No. 4 pick in this year's draft, but they need some help putting it together. Adding Harden doesn't make them a contender, and maybe not even a playoff team. But perhaps his veteran presence would accelerate the development of Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.