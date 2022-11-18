Published November 18, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

As the trade deadline nears and trades around the NBA start coming to fruition, the Philadelphia 76ers are doing their due diligence amid a 7-7 start to the season. One Sixers player that is already coming up in trade talks is veteran forward Tobias Harris, who is successfully leaning more into a catch-and-shoot role this season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harris has come up in trade conversations as the Sixers peruse the trade market leaguewide.

“76ers officials have begun their usual check-ins with teams across the league ahead of the Dec. 15 date for players who signed contracts in the offseason to be traded, when trade talks begin to intensify. Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris has come up in the 76ers’ conversations with clubs so far, league sources said,” writes Charania.

In games this season, Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep. Harris’ efficiency from deep is in line with his past seasons but he is launching 3-pointers on 43.2 percent of his shots, which is the highest frequency of his 12-year career.

Harris has been in trade rumors for a while, including this past offseason, after signing a max contract with the Sixers in the 2019 offseason. The 30-year-old is owed $77.3 million over this season and next season. His 3-point shooting and defense have been key for Philadelphia but the team will be eager to make a move if it can improve their championship odds.