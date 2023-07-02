The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked with a trade for wantaway Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, but don't expect the team to move Tyrese Maxey in order to make that happen.

In fact, the Sixers have no plans of trading Maxey in any scenario. While they are also handling James Harden's trade situation and could want to make a play for another superstar to pair with Joel Embiid, there is reportedly no way they are going to throw in Maxey, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Sixers value Maxey highly, and team sees him as a foundational piece that is a big part of their future.

“My Yahoo! Sports colleague Jake Fischer reported Saturday that the 76ers are unwilling to include Tyrese Maxey in trade offers for Portland's Damian Lillard. He took it a step further, too, and I have heard the same. Maxey is not available in any trade conversations, according to one team source, with the Sixers adamant that the speedy guard is a significant part of their future and thus not available any scenarios,” Stein reported in his Substack newsletter.

Tyrese Maxey has certainly cemented himself as a key part of the Sixers, so it's not surprising why they are adamant on not trading him. Ever since getting a starting job following the Ben Simmons drama, Maxey has steadily improved his numbers. In 2022-23 alone, he averaged 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from deep.

Philadelphia will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason as they try to get Embiid more help. Whatever happens, though, it's unlikely that Maxey is going anywhere.