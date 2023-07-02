While the Philadelphia 76ers are working the phone lines in an effort to trade 10-time All-Star James Harden prior to the 2023-24 season, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnaroski made a recent appearance on SportsCenter to clarify the potential timeline for a Harden-centered deal.

Given the history of marquee players that have asked for a trade only to remain on the roster entering the upcoming season — such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last offseason — there's an inherent doubt as to whether or not such a significant trade would materialize quickly. Especially with Harden being on the final season of a two-year, $68.6 million contract, making his acquisition a potential rental for the team that completes the deal with Philly.

Furthermore, with Sixers president Daryl Morey notorious for holding out on making a trade, “it's more than conceivable,” that Harden is with the team at the start of training camp and beyond.

“That's been Daryl Morey's track record of not just giving away an asset and they do have time on their side in the offseason,” says Wojnarowski, “but they'll be engaged with teams…”

Full question and answer from SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/54GE8T0aVE — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) July 2, 2023

“I do think that with [Damian] Lillard being on the market… it can make it harder for [the Philadelphia 76ers] if teams are prioritizing a Damian Lillard trade but there might be a way where there's a multi-team deal that allows all of them to get what they want. Those typically don't come together very quickly.”

Lillard reportedly is prioritizing a trade to the Miami Heat, while the Heat are rumored to be looking for a third team to re-route Tyler Herro to. The Sixers could be that team, but as of now, there's no indication that they are.

The Chicago Bulls, who have explored trades for stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, are another team to watch.