It finally happened. One of the biggest will they or won't theys in the NBA world is marching toward a definitive resolution at last. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade and listed the Miami Heat as his preferred destination with the Brooklyn Nets also likely to be in the mix.

Though, two other franchises desperate to win a title will also be in hot pursuit.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will “have interest in exploring trades for Lillard,” according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Both teams have been saddled with big contracts and even bigger expectations for some time now. A chance at acquiring a top player like the seven-time All-Star is difficult to pass up.

Such a blockbuster will require either Philly or LA to part with some of their most valuable young assets, as Portland is now forced to rebuild. The Sixers will probably need to offer Tyrese Maxey to jump start a legitimate conversation with the Blazers. However, the organization is also exploring James Harden trades, so there is always the chance general manager Daryl Morey could convince them to take the veteran guard in some sort of package deal.

The Clippers can attempt to form a big three with Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but draft picks and Terance Mann may not be appealing enough for Portland. George might be their only realistic path to a trade. As mentioned above, there is immense pressure one each of these front offices to build a strong championship contender going into next season.

Desperation and the allure to win now might force either the Clippers or Sixers to absolutely astonish the Blazers with a high-end trade offer. Whether or not they pull off a deal for Lillard, they will probably lose a lot of sleep and hair trying to do so in the next several days.