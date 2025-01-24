With the trade deadline approaching, there are many players' names that are circulating in rumors. Two names that have consistently come up are Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine, and there's a chance that they could be swapped for each other, according to Marc Stein.

“In LaVine's case, sources say, he has not been pushing to be moved,” Stein wrote. “Yet that, to be clear, won't necessarily insulate LaVine from being dealt if an offer Chicago likes surfaces in the next 13 days. Sources say Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said, depending on how the rest of the trade landscape develops in the coming weeks.”

Beal has been in trade rumors over the past few weeks because of Jimmy Butler, who wanted to be traded to the Suns from the Miami Heat. The one thing that will hold back any trade for Beal is his no-trade clause. If he doesn't waive the clause, he'll be with the Suns until he decides he wants to move on.

If Beal does end up waiving his no-trade clause and a deal does materialize with them and the Bulls, it would almost feel like an even trade. Beal and LaVine do the same thing on the court, so it wouldn't make sense to make a lateral move like that.

Could Zach LaVine be traded to the Suns?

Though Zach LaVine has been in trade rumors since the beginning of the season, he doesn't want to leave Chicago, according to Marc Stein.

“Then last season, after the Bulls stumbled to a 4-8 start, there was mutual interest from both the Bulls and LaVine himself to try to find him a new home via trade,” Marc Stein wrote. “The landscape, however, has changed.