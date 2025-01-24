The NBA trade deadline is coming up in a couple weeks, and a team to watch as the deadline approaches is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are once again having a mediocre season as they are in 10th place in the Eastern Confernce, and maybe this is the year that they get active with trades. One player to keep an eye on is Nikola Vucevic, but the price tag might be too high for teams to want him, and that could be an issue with some other Bulls players as well.

One team that could be a potential fit for Nikola Vucevic is the Golden State Warriors. There have been rumors floating around about Golden State’s interest, but the price could be a problem here.

“Chicago has been willing to discuss Vucevic, but the price tag has so far been deemed too steep, league sources said, which is typically the case until the deadline is within about 72 hours,” A report from The Athletic said. “We’ll see if the Warriors get any type of transactional business done in the weeks ahead, but their coach and star point guard are making clear the benefit of a stretch center. For now, that’ll have to be lived through the inexperienced Post.”

Vucevic is currently making $20 million per year, and that number is set to increase next season. However, there is a chance that there are changes made to his contract.

“The Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic is the stretch center most often floated externally and internally,” The report continued. “They’ve discussed him and the dynamics at play, including his $21.4 million contract for next season that could theoretically be rerouted in the summer, if necessary. Vucevic will be in Chase Center on Thursday night with the Bulls in town. He is averaging 20.3 points and making 41 percent of his nearly five 3s per game in what has been a rebound season.”

Vucevic will go up against the Warriors on Thursday night as the Bulls are currently on a road trip out west. The two teams will tip at 7:00 PT from the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the game will be airing on local networks. The Warriors are currently favored by 1.5 points.