As the trade deadline approaches and rumors continue to swirl, one name that has been constant in talks for years is Zach LaVine. After it was evident that the Chicago Bulls would be going into a rebuild, LaVine was the one player who seemed to be in trade rumors every week. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like a market for him, mostly because of his large contract.
Now, LaVine is back in those trade talks, he knows where he prefers to go, and it may be a surprise.
Then last season, after the Bulls stumbled to a 4-8 start, there was mutual interest from both the Bulls and LaVine himself to try to find him a new home via trade,” Marc Stein wrote. “The landscape, however, has changed.
“Sources tell The Stein Line that LaVine, who has put himself in contention for a third career All-Star selection with his strong play for the Bulls thus far this season, would prefer to remain in Chicago beyond the Feb. 6 deadline.”
The Bulls are currently 19-26 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, and though their record might not show, they've had some good wins during the season. That still doesn't change the fact that they want to go young, and players such as LaVine and Nikola Vucevic could be involved in heavy trade talks over the next few weeks.
Will Zach LaVine be on the Bulls after trade deadline?
If teams still believe that Zach LaVine's contract is a negative asset, there's a good chance that he'll be on the Bulls past the trade deadline unless they attach a pick to the deal. LaVine has shown throughout his career that he can get a bucket anywhere, but injury history and his defense may be the one thing that's holding him back from getting traded. For the most part, LaVine has stayed healthy this season and is averaging 24.0 points per game.
A player likely to get traded is Nikola Vucevic, as many teams could use his services. One of the teams that has been connected to Vucevic is the Los Angeles Lakers, as they've been looking for a center to pair next to Anthony Davis. The Lakers feel like they're a few pieces away from getting back to being true contenders, and Vucevic could be one of the answers to their problems.
LaVine and Vucevic have been playing good basketball this season, and it might be best for the Bulls to trade them while their value is high.