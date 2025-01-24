As the trade deadline approaches and rumors continue to swirl, one name that has been constant in talks for years is Zach LaVine. After it was evident that the Chicago Bulls would be going into a rebuild, LaVine was the one player who seemed to be in trade rumors every week. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like a market for him, mostly because of his large contract.

Now, LaVine is back in those trade talks, he knows where he prefers to go, and it may be a surprise.

Then last season, after the Bulls stumbled to a 4-8 start, there was mutual interest from both the Bulls and LaVine himself to try to find him a new home via trade,” Marc Stein wrote. “The landscape, however, has changed.