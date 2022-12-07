By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The trade deadline is on the horizon and this has unsurprisingly caused the rumor mill to heat up. With teams now looking to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the second half of the season, several high-profile names have already popped up on the radar in terms of players who could potentially find a new home on or before the February 9th deadline. One of them happens to be Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, two teams that have reportedly kept a keen eye on the Wizards stud are the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams have reportedly “expressed trade interest in Kuzma,” with the Hawks, in particular, already keeping tabs on the 27-year-old for quite some time now. Shams also reports that Atlanta and Washington “seriously discussed” a potential swap for Kuzma and John Collins last summer, which likely means that this deal could still be on the table.

It is worth noting, however, that for their part, the Wizards seem to be inclined to keep Kuzma on board. He has a player option on his current deal for next season, which will leave Washington with no other choice but to offer him a big-money extension if they really want to keep him on the squad.

Then again, if the right offer comes along, then you never know. It doesn’t sound like the Wizards have slapped Kyle Kuzma with an untouchable tag, which means that despite Washington’s supposed desire to keep him as part of their core, it’s still possible that they somehow get convinced otherwise.