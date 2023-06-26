Chris Haynes reports the Phoenix Suns will hold a free agent workout Wednesday that will include a former No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, Jabari Parker, and former Los Angeles Lakers player Stanley Johnson.

Phoenix likely has to sign players on minimum contracts to fill out its roster. It is set to be a second-apron team with four players under max contracts: guard Bradley Beal, who was traded to the team from the Washington Wizards last Sunday; guard Devin Booker; forward Kevin Durant; and center Deandre Ayton, who Haynes and Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro have reported is likely to return to Phoenix and not be traded.

Jabari Parker last played in the NBA during the 201-22 season for the Boston Celtics. He played just 12 games.

Parker has not played at least 35 games for a team since the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a five-star prospect in the 2013 class and even averaged 20.1 points per game in 51 games with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016-17 season.

However, he has torn his ACL in his left knee twice, including late in the 2016-17 season when he appeared to settle in the NBA. He has not found a consistent role since.

Stanley Johnson played 30 games for the San Antonio Spurs this past season. He was reacquired by the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in February.

Johnson found a role with the Lakers in 2021-22. He grew favor with the fans due to his energy, especially on defense. He had three 10-day contracts with Los Angeles and later turned those into a two-year deal.

Johnson was also a five-star prospect out of high school. The Suns are looking to build depth around their four star players, and journeymen like Parker and Johnson might have to be who they try to acquire.