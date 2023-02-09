Kevin Durant was reportedly traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline late Wednesday night after a bevy of rumors. The Kevin Durant trade, which saw the Suns ship Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first round picks to the Nets, nearly didn’t happen though. New Suns owner Mat Ishbia pushed Phoenix general manager James Jones to get the deal done with the Nets even as the franchise considered pivoting towards a deal for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Wojnarowski reports, the Suns’ trade talks with the Nets had shown promise before stalling, leading the franchise to examine a three-team trade that would have netted John Collins instead of Kevin Durant, in the latest NBA rumors.

However, Suns new owner Mat Ishbia, who finalized the purchase of the team in December, instructed general manager James Jones to text Nets executive Sean Marks.

From there, Ishbia and Nets owner Joe Tsai put the finishing touches on the Kevin Durant trade.

Wow. It sure didn’t take Ishbia, who promised the Suns would “win together” during an introductory news conference on Wednesday, to put his words to actions.

Not only is the Durant trade with the Nets a galaxy away from any John Collins deal the Suns potentially had as a backup plan, but it also makes the franchise a scary NBA finals contender in the Western Conference.

And it’s fair to wonder if the Kevin Durant trade even happens if not for the new Suns owner.