As the NBA season heats up, so are various trade rumors around some of the league's biggest stars. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been at the top of that list, with numerous teams linked to the two-way veteran star over the last few weeks. On Wednesday, a new team entered the race.

The Phoenix Suns are another team that Butler would be open to playing for if a trade were to go down at some point this season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Assuming the Suns are unwilling to give up wither Devin Booker or Kevin Durant in any potential trade, a Butler deal would have to include Bradley Beal, who would likely go to a third team. Promising rookie Ryan Dunn is also a valuable trade chip that the Suns could add into the deal and would give the Heat a young piece that can make an impact on both ends.

This story will be updated.