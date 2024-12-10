There have been many rumors involving a possible trade with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and many destinations have been speculated. Those locations might have been revealed, as despite their recent three-game winning streak, including the Heat beating the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday, the team is willing to “listen to offers.”

Regarding the teams Butler would be “open” to play for, it would be for two Texas-based teams, one in his hometown, Houston Rockets, and the other in the Dallas Mavericks, along with the Golden State Warriors.

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN,” Charania said. “And Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors.”

This would not be the first time fans hear such teams as the Rockets, and Mavericks mentioned in connection to Butler, as Michael Sotto of HoopsHype said last Monday that the two are contenders for the star.

“Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways,” Sotto reports. “For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference.

“It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season,” Sotto concludes.

Heat's Pat Riley originally non-committal on Jimmy Butler extension

The forward has made a major mark on the league, especially with Miami, after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, resulting in two NBA Finals appearances. However, the trade speculation arose when Heat president Pat Riley was non-committal in giving Butler a contract extension, citing player availability as a reason since Butler hasn't played more than 64 games in a season with the franchise.

“Well, you know, we don't have to do that for a year and so we have not discussed that internally right now but we have to look at that and then making that kind of commitment,” Riley said. “We don't have to do it until 25 actually, but we'll see. We haven't made a decision on it. And we really haven't really in earnest discussed it. So we'll see what happens.”

“Well, I mean, if you request we can either accept or we can say we're going to think about it,” Riley said. “We've not made a decision on it and I think you can make too much out of this. You still got two years left on the contract. Theoretically he's got a player option, but that's something that we have to give some real thought to based on a lot of factors. I don't want to go through the litany of factors right now because they all go up into different hypotheticals, but yeah, that's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you're somebody who's really going to be there and available every single night, that's the truth.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler can “shift the balance of power in the NBA”

Still, Butler is seen as a player who can “shift the balance of power in the NBA,” according to Charania, as if a team were to trade for him, they would get a “perennial postseason performer.”

“Every trade deadline period, there are players who emerge as key figures to watch — those who could shift the balance of power in the NBA,” Charania wrote. “This season, all eyes will be on Miami Heat six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and New Orleans Pelicans one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram.”

“Butler, 35, is one of the NBA's elite competitors and is a perennial postseason performer,” Charania continued. “His teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his first 13 seasons, including the five previous seasons in Miami, where he has led the Heat to two NBA Finals berths and one additional Eastern Conference finals appearance.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler would want a “win-now title contender” if traded

The Heat star in Butler was originally seeking a contract extension last offseason before the comments from Riley as the conversation turned from the 35-year-old waiting for next offseason to become a free agent. As Charania will say, this season is a contract year for Butler to further prove his worth for another team or Miami in free agency as he intends to “opt-out of his deal” and want to go to a “win-now title contender” if a trade were to happen.

“Both Butler and Ingram are essentially in contract seasons,” Charania wrote. “Butler has $49 million on his contract for this season — with a $52 million player option for 2025-26. The sides did not reach an extension last summer.”

“Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade,” Charania continued. “Teams have also been informed that Butler intends to opt out of his deal in the offseason and become a free agent, sources said. The Heat have hovered around the play-in tournament over the last two seasons, and with Butler's contractual status, they have been open-minded to trade inquiries.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler has always loved the city of Miami

There is no doubt that Butler has said many times how he loves the city of Miami, where the talks of a trade could be closed shut if the two sides could agree to a decision on their future come the offseason. Butler just opened a coffee shop in Miami from his brand, “BIGFACE,” this past Friday.

“Butler has been professional throughout the season, by all accounts, and has an affinity for Miami, where he even opened up his first “BIGFACE” coffee shop in the city's Design District,” Charania wrote. “He has produced on the floor, too: 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting a career-best 55.7% from the field in his fewest attempts since 2013-14 (11.3).”

The Warriors are looking for a player like Heat's Jimmy Butler

So far this season, Butler has been averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. Charania would talk about the Warriors, who are looking for another “playmaker” and “scorer” to pair along stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green.

“Sources said the Warriors are looking to add a star player — a playmaker, scorer — alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green,” Charania wrote. “Golden State pursued Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Paul George as a free agent last offseason and is expected to remain aggressive this deadline. A telltale moment happened for the Warriors on Friday night when Curry, Green and coach Steve Kerr spoke about this being fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga's time to take the mantle and Green accepted a bench role for Kuminga to start at power forward.”

The latest rumors about Butler come at an ironic time as the Heat are amid their best performances as a team this season, on a three-game winning streak, beating teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and the Cavs. They are 12-10 which puts them fifth in the East, as their next game is Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.