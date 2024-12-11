It was a huge topic of discussion Tuesday when Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Miami Heat would be open to trading Jimmy Butler, and the star had some preferred destinations. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about it being “gibberish” on Tuesday, but now Butler would speak for the first time about the speculation after Wednesday's practice.

While the outside noise can be a lot for a player, Butler doesn't mind the basketball world talking about him, though he would say it is “a lot” if the topic is about him getting traded, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I actually like it,” Butler said. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity to a point. But if somebody is talking about me getting traded, that’s a lot.”

“It’s fine with me,” Butler continued on the trade speculation. “It doesn’t bother me one bit and I do appreciate it. I appreciate going out there and hooping and I appreciate being efficient, being effective and helping my team win. I don’t ever take playing basketball for anybody for granted.”