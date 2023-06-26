The New York Knicks declined to pick up guard Derrick Rose's $15.6 million option for next season, and there are multiple teams who are rumored to have interest in him in free agency, according to Marc Stein. The Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are those teams, and the Knicks are expected to ask Derrick Rose to return at a lower number if he does not sign elsewhere, according to Stein. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are reportedly interested as well, according to Steve Popper of Newsday.

Rose has been a valued member of the Knicks for the last three seasons. The team acquired him in a trade during the 2020-2021 season, which saw the Knicks return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. He re-signed with the team that summer. Rose fell out of the rotation with the Knicks in the 2022-2023 season. Many still raved about his presence, including Tom Thibodeau, who he played under in Chicago and Minnesota.

If Rose wants to find a team and attempt to contribute as a depth player on a championship team, the Suns and Bucks could be good options. The Suns have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, and are hoping to fill out their roster. The Bucks will be a contender as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is there. The Celtics fit that bill as well, along with the Lakers.

The Bulls would be a fit from an emotional level. His best seasons were there, including his 2010-2011 MLB campaign. Chicago is his hometown, and the fans would love a return. It would be a good landing spot for the end of his career.

It will be intriguing to see where Rose lands this offseason.