The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline amid their forgettable 2022-2023 season. They have been near the bottom of the standings all year long but have a number of players who will be of interest to contenders. Notably, Terry Rozier could be made available, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rozier still has three years remaining on his contract. He’s only 28-years old and is in the midst of a fine season.

Terry Rozier is averaging just shy of 21 points per game. Although he hasn’t been the most efficient shooter from the field, Rozier is still finding ways to score at a fairly high rate. He’s also averaging 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game for good measure.

The Hornets are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They have the second worst record in the NBA, as only the Houston Rockets have been worse.

In addition to Terry Rozier, players such as Kelly Oubre Jr, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels profile as trade candidates, per Charania. Oubre Jr was expected to receive no shortage of trade interest, but a recent injury may limit his overall return. Meanwhile, McDaniels has already been linked to the Phoenix Suns.

It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Hornets are ahead of the trade deadline. Their underwhelming season is far from ideal, but it presents them with an opportunity to enter a full rebuild and stock up on draft picks for years to come. They need to take advantage of their situation and begin building up for the future.