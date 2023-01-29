Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is a player “that teams are really going after,” according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“He has a lot of fans around the league.”

Rozier is averaging 21.5 points and 5.1 assists per game this season, both career-highs. He’s averaged 19.6 points per game since joining the Hornets in 2019.

With the Hornets seemingly in perpetual rebuild mode, trading away a veteran like Rozier makes plenty of sense. Despite being just 28-years-old, Rozier is the third-oldest player on Charlotte’s roster. He doesn’t quite fit the Hornets timeline and, should the team had been a playoff-level squad, that may not have mattered much.

However, with Charlotte sitting at 14-36, their best option may be to move their veterans, develop their young players and hope that they’re in a position to draft either Metropolitans 92 center Victor Wembanyama or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

But I digress, the team that acquires Rozier will be getting an aggressive guard with a knack for making tough shots and noteworthy on-ball defense as well. Initially popular in NBA circles due to former Boston Celtics general manager (and current Utah Jazz CEO) Danny Ainge’s interesting refusal to include him in potential blockbuster deals, Rozier has truly flourished as a starter since being traded to Charlotte.

It remains to be seen just how invested the Hornets are in moving their veteran players. Charlotte was supposed to be taking another step forward this season after going 43-39 in 2021-22, their first time winning at least 40 games in a season since 2015-16.

Still, where’s there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. This seems like one of those situations.