By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Victor Wembanyama is widely projected to be the first overall pick in next June’s NBA Draft, but Scoot Henderson is gunning for that top spot.

“I’m blessed to be in the position I am for sure. I want to be No. 1,” Henderson told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Tuesday. “It’s my competitive spirit. I’m itching to be No. 1 in whatever I do, whether it’s badminton, pickleball, or whatever it is. I want to win. Second is great as well, but No. 1 is the goal.”

It looks like there could be some competition for the No. 1 pick, a spot that has been virtually locked in for Wembanyama all season.

The 18-year-old Henderson is a five-star recruit out of Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta, GA. As a sophomore, he was named Class 5A Player of the Year after leading the school to the state semifinals, and averaged 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game on route to the state title game in his junior year.

Henderson compared himself to several current National Basketball Association players when speaking with Scotto.

“I want to be like Andre Miller with the pace and ability to see the floor,” he explained. “Pass like Chris Paul and be smart. On a skillset level, I want to be like Damian Lillard. I want to be a clash of all those guys. On defense, be like Jrue Holiday. I watch all of their films and try to be that one whole player.”

Henderson played against the best France had to offer with the Metropolitans 92 in October, and turned down offers from Auburn and Georgia to join the G-League Ignite this season. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the squad.

Victor Wembanyama is currently averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Metropolitans 92 in the French league.

It’s still quite likely that the 7-foot-3, 229lb Wembanyama will be selected first overall next June, but things could get interesting with Scoot Henderson firmly eyeing that top spot for himself.