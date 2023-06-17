The Miami Heat are hoping to bring in Bradley Beal without blowing up their existing core.

Already having emerged a finalist in the sweepstakes for the three-time All-Star, Miami is reportedly offering the Washington Wizards a trade package that doesn't include starting shooting guard Tyler Herro.

“As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources,” Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald tweeted on Saturday.

Beal quietly bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign last season, shooting a career-best 55.2% on twos and 36.5% from beyond the arc, over six points higher than the previous year. But he turns 30 in late June and is entering the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract extension that contains a no-trade clause, all factors that deflate his value on the market as Washington finally looks to rebuild.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Saturday that Miami is “aggressively” going after Beal with a framework of Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and multiple draft picks. Could that salary relief and draft compensation be enough for Washington to pull the trigger on a deal?

The Phoenix Suns are the other team that's reportedly a finalist for Beal. If the Suns don't include Deandre Ayton in a potential deal, there's no reason to believe Washington would definitively prefer Phoenix's likeliest offer to one from the Heat that doesn't include Herro. The unfortunately reality for Michael Winger and the Wizards' revamped front office is their preference only matters so much.

Beal's no-trade clause looms extremely large over Washington's trade negotiations. Both Miami and Phoenix could acquire him for pennies on the dollar, and the Heat seem intent on trying.