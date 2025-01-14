The Washington Wizards may face limited returns in their efforts to trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, according to a report by The Athletic. Analysts Josh Robbins and David Aldridge suggest that the Wizards are unlikely to secure significant draft capital in exchange for the 32-year-old big man ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline.

Valanciunas, currently in his 13th NBA season, is under a three-year contract worth $30.2 million, with $9.9 million owed for the 2024-25 season. His production this season includes averages of 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 55.8% from the field. However, his three-point shooting has regressed to 21.7%, a notable drop from previous seasons.

Wizards face uphill battle in maximizing trade value for Jonas Valanciunas

The Wizards, holding the NBA's worst record at 6-32, are firmly in a rebuilding phase and are open to moving Valanciunas if the right deal arises. The team is prioritizing assets that would advance their long-term goals, such as early draft picks. However, league sources believe the market for the veteran center may be limited, with contending teams likely to be the primary suitors. These teams are expected to be cautious about giving up rotational depth or high-value draft picks.

“If any incoming contract in a Valanciunas’ deal would not impair the Wizards’ long-term payroll flexibility, then more than one early second-round pick might do the trick,” The Athletic reported. “One league source, whose team is not currently involved with the Wizards in discussions about Valanciunas, believes that two second-rounders will wind up being the maximum Washington can get for him.”

This potential return underscores the challenges Washington faces in leveraging Valanciunas’ value in the current market. Teams targeting the center would likely view him as a depth piece to bolster playoff rotations, rather than a cornerstone acquisition warranting significant trade assets.

With their league-worst record, the Wizards are focused on accumulating assets to strengthen their rebuilding efforts. However, finding a trade partner willing to offer more than second-round picks may prove difficult. As the February 6 deadline approaches, the Wizards will need to weigh their options carefully to maximize their returns for Valanciunas.