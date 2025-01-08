The days of the Golden State Warriors dominating the Western Conference are no more. With roughly four weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors are expected to be one of the more active teams trying to bolster their roster next to Stephen Curry after seeing their 12-3 start to the year become an 18-18 record.

There is no hiding the fact that the Dubs aren't the same lethal team they once were. Curry still looks like an All-NBA performer at 36 years old, but the offensive struggles that exist for Golden State are alarming. In fact, this team now ranks in the bottom half of team offensive rating and bottom seven in team field goal percentage.

If the Warriors are to flip their season around and become a threat once more in the West playoff picture, then they are going to have to search the trade market for more talent other than just adding Dennis Schroder a few weeks back. With expiring contracts, young talents, and draft capital, there is a path for the Dubs to pursue a few key names before the trade deadline.

Whether or not Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Joe Lacob will truly part ways with the young assets on this roster and their future draft picks knowing that Curry is nearing the end of his career is the major question many around the league are searching for an answer to.

No matter what the Feb. 6 trade deadline shapes up to look like, the Warriors have maintained the same mindset they held this past offseason regarding the team's overall financial situation — maintain flexibility to pursue another star. That is why Paul George and Lauri Markkanen were two of the team's primary trade targets over the summer.

Although this organization needs and wants another star, there isn't a clear path to adding one before the trade deadline. Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine aren't on the Warriors' wish list, nor is Zion Williamson. Mutual interest exists between Jimmy Butler and the Warriors, yet there isn't a realistic path for him to be paired with Curry and Draymond Green from a financial perspective.

The only moves that Golden State can make before the trade deadline are to add depth and key secondary talent since they hold no interest in trading Andrew Wiggins. Not to mention, there still isn't a sense that the Warriors want to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga, which eliminates all equations for adding a sure-thing second-in-command type of player next to Curry.

So, who is available, and who could the Warriors look to add before the trade deadline based on recent rumors? Here are five trades for Golden State to consider.

Warriors add two key Jazz players

Golden State Warriors receive: G Jordan Clarkson, C Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz receive: G Dennis Schroder, G Moses Moody, MIA 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, protected 31-37), GSW 2027 1st round pick (Top-5 protected), GSW 2030 2nd round pick

It is no secret to anyone that the Warriors need frontcourt help. Draymond Green can't go a full season as this team's anchor at the center position, and this has been an area of need for quite some time in Golden State, dating back to their days of dominating the NBA Finals.

After failing to put together a package for Markkanen in the offseason, could the Warriors and Utah Jazz again discuss a trade, only this time about Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson?

The Jazz are open for business entering the trade deadline with a 9-26 record, and this organization has signaled to rival teams that they are willing to hear all offers that come their way. John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Clarkson are the three players Utah is actively known to be open to trading. In Kessler's case, the Jazz have turned down many offers for the big man since the summer due to their price not being met.

Although it is unlikely that the Warriors would be able to put together an enticing package for Kessler without including Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and at least two first-round picks, he is a player that could drastically impact Golden State's immediate and long-term futures. Not to mention, Clarkson's scoring abilities would be an instant upgrade to the Warriors' second unit.

However, if the price is anything higher than Schroder, Moses Moody, and some draft assets, including a 2027 first-round pick, then Golden State should take their business elsewhere. While Kessler has proven to be a strong center early in his career, he won't be the type of talent that will solely put the Warriors back near the top of the West.

By giving up more than one first-round pick and potentially a different youthful option like Kuminga or Podziemski instead of Moody, the Warriors would only be setting themselves back further when you look at future seasons where Curry may not be around anymore.

Kessler's price may be too high for the Warriors to pay at this time, but that shouldn't stop them from comparing Schroder to both Clarkson and Sexton. It is certainly possible that the Jazz would be open to making a deal with Golden State regarding any player for a handful of draft picks.

Is Nikola Vucevic the answer?

Golden State Warriors receive: C Nikola Vucevic, F Torrey Craig

Chicago Bulls receive: G Moses Moody, G Gary Payton II, C Kevon Looney, MIA 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, protected 31-37)

One of the players that has been on the Warriors' radar since the start of the season has been Nikola Vucevic, a player the Chicago Bulls are willing to move at a cheaper price than many would expect before the trade deadline. Vucevic is obtainable for multiple second-round assets, which is why there are a few other teams besides Golden State that have inquired about the veteran center.

In the midst of his 14th NBA season, Vucevic is averaging 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from three-point range. This is exactly the type of center the Warriors need right now, even though he can be a liability at times on defense. From an offensive perspective, Vucevic checks off all the boxes.

The problem with pursuing the Bulls big man is that he makes $20 million this season and about $21.5 million next season. That is a lot of money for the Warriors to potentially bring back in a trade, which could lead to complications with packaging multiple players together.

Kevon Looney would be one of the expiring contracts the Warriors utilize in a package for Vucevic, and combining his salary with Gary Payton II's brings them to $17.1 million.

Golden State is right at the first apron hard cap, meaning that they will need to match or send out more money than what would be coming in. By throwing Moody into the trade package and receiving Torrey Craig as well, the Warriors land one of the better names available on the trade market.

At the same time, this trade leaves Golden State with 13 players on their active roster and only about $430,000 from their hard cap for the season. Any scenario to target Vucevic can become troubling for the Warriors because of this situation.

If the Warriors were to pursue Vuc, this would likely involve other teams as well since Chicago would look to flip Payton and Looney for further assets. The key question to answer here would be whether or not the Dubs would want to sacrifice Moody for Vucevic right now before the trade deadline instead of waiting until the offseason when his contract jumps to $11.5 million and suddenly becomes a lot more lucrative in trade talks for a potential star.

Overall, a Vucevic trade is not as easy as imagined, especially since Chicago will still want to add value for one of their better players.

Could Warriors buy low on depth from Hornets?

Golden State Warriors receive: C Nick Richards, G Seth Curry

Charlotte Hornets receive: C Kevon Looney, MIA 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, protected 31-37), GSW 2030 2nd round pick

Aside from the Warriors needing to address their frontcourt, they must find ways to encourage Steph Curry. His frustrations with how this season has gone are beginning to take a mental toll on Curry, and this was apparent after their recent loss against the Miami Heat when the two-time MVP held his team accountable for back-to-back “no-shows.”

Curry needs a confidence boost because all of those that he's been close with in the locker room through the years have left. Andre Iguodala, one of Curry's mentors with Golden State, is retired and working for the NBPA, and Klay Thompson is now with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors not only need to address the talent on their roster, but they also need another player to help Curry mentally. That is why Seth Curry is a buy-low player the organization should consider in a package with an underrated center in Nick Richards.

Seth Curry has never played with his older brother and now could be the best opportunity to do so near the end of their respective careers. From a player standpoint, Seth isn't a terrible option on the trade market for the Warriors due to the fact that he is a strong three-point shooter.

Since the start of December, Golden State ranks 18th in three-point shooting percentage. If you take Steph out of the equation, this team ranks 25th in the same category during this span.

It is not crazy to think that adding Seth to this roster gives the Dubs new energy and a better outlook as a three-point shooting team. As far as Richards goes, he is ready for the opportunity to become a starting center in this league.

Richards showed his potential as a starter last season when Mark Williams was injured for the Charlotte Hornets, and he ended up recording 17 double-doubles in 51 total starts. This season, Richards is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.

The best part about pursuing both Richards and Curry from the Warriors' standpoint is that they combine to make $7 million. This would be a super cost-effective move for the Warriors that is well worth sacrificing Looney and second-round picks for.

Charlotte is still going through a rebuild and should be more than willing to hear about interest in Curry. Whether or not they would truly move Richards is a separate conversation, as he is still valued behind Williams on their roster. Still, an immediate second-round pick and one from the Warriors in 2030 appear to be in the type of value for what the Hornets would get from other teams for Richards.

The upgraded Hornets trade with Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors receive: C Jonas Valanciunas, C Nick Richards, G Seth Curry

Charlotte Hornets receive: C Kevon Looney, MIA 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, protected 31-37), GSW 2030 2nd round pick

Washington Wizards receive: F Ousmane Dieng, OKC 2028 2nd round pick, HOU 2029 2nd round pick (via OKC)

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: G Gary Payton II

This is an extension of the previous Warriors-Hornets trade laid out where Curry and Richards go to Golden State for Looney and some second-round assets. In this scenario, the Washington Wizards are involved, as are the Oklahoma City Thunder for contrast reasons.

If the Warriors are going to improve, they need to address their frontcourt. That is why Richards would be a solid, cheap addition for them. However, Richards does not stretch the floor like veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas, another player the Dubs have checked in on this season.

Golden State was rumored to have interest in Valanciunas when he was a free agent over the summer, and now he is available on the trade market for any team willing to give draft picks to Washington.

To even think about bringing in the 32-year-old center, the Warriors would have to be willing to part ways with Payton due to financial restraints. By giving up Looney and Payton in this scenario, Golden State would remain below their hard cap and address their frontcourt situation next to Draymond.

Since the Wizards wouldn't have interest in Payton as an expiring contract, he could be flipped to a contending team interested in his defensive prowess. There is no better fit for the 2022 champion than the Oklahoma City Thunder, the best defensive team in basketball.

Between being a positionless player and his playoff experience, Payton would be the ideal veteran for Oklahoma City to add at the trade deadline at the cheap price of two second-round picks and a young player that hasn't panned out for them in Ousmane Dieng.

Washington is rebuilding and would gladly take a swing on Dieng, a lengthy forward from France who could be paired with fellow Frenchmen Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr. All four teams get exactly what they want at an affordable price in this trade deadline scenario.

Warriors keeping an eye on Cam Johnson sweepstakes

Golden State Warriors receive: G/F Aaron Nesmith, C Nick Richards, G Seth Curry

Indiana Pacers receive: F Cam Johnson, C Kevon Looney, G Lindy Waters III

Brooklyn Nets receive: F Obi Toppin, G Gary Payton II, IND 2025 1st round pick, GSW 2028 1st round pick (Top-10 protected), DAL 2028 2nd round pick (via IND)

Charlotte Hornets receive: C Isaiah Jackson, G Gui Santos, MIA 2025 2nd round pick (via GSW, protected 31-37), GSW 2030 2nd round pick, IND 2029 2nd round pick

One of the more unique trade deadline scenarios for the Warriors could play out based on them helping facilitate a bigger trade. Since Golden State has expiring contracts and isn't in a position to truly pursue a top-tier talent on the trade block this year, many around the league are keeping an eye on this team as one that could aid in a Cam Johnson trade.

Johnson is receiving interest from over half the league, including the Warriors. However, these conversations between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets came before their trade involving Schroder. It is unlikely that the Dubs could pull off a deal for Johnson at this time. Another team that has held interest in Johnson dating back to last season is the Indiana Pacers.

With Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, and a handful of depth, the Pacers are beginning to rise in the Eastern Conference standings with nine wins in their last 12 games. After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, Indiana could seize this opportunity to add Johnson and make a strong push against the likes of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers at the top of the standings.

Any scenario in which the Pacers pursue Johnson would almost definitely involve them having to part ways with Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Isaiah Jackson from a financial standpoint.

This is where the Warriors can get involved and help make this trade possible for Indiana, as Golden State has been monitoring Nesmith, league sources told ClutchPoints.

While not a big name, Nesmith is a two-way wing who has shot 39.6 percent from three-point range since joining the Pacers in 2022. He is the type of secondary player who could thrive off the ball on offense for the Warriors.

Perhaps we should call this scenario the third variation of the original Warriors-Hornets hypothetical trade, as Looney is once again involved with Curry and Richards. The caveat in this deal is that Looney goes to Indiana instead of Charlotte, given the Pacers' need for frontcourt help.

Interestingly enough, Looney's agent also represents both Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, which makes this addition for Indiana somewhat predictable. Along with Looney walking out the door, the Dubs would also need to relinquish Payton, Lindy Waters III, and Gui Santos as salary fillers if they were to land Nesmith.

Toppin, Payton, a second-round pick, and two first-round picks would be heading to Brooklyn, as Jackson, Santos, and a slew of second-round picks go to Charlotte.

Again, this wouldn't be a big splash for the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, but they would be able to add key secondary depth to a roster that is simply lacking energy and firepower right now. Richards can hold things down in the frontcourt with Green, while Curry and Nesmith provide immediate shooting next to Steph Curry.

If the Pacers are serious about Johnson and the Nets have interest in taking back Toppin, this is a four-team trade that could be beneficial for all the teams involved.