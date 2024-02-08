Who are the Wizards most likely to trade away with only a few hours to go before the deadline?

The Washington Wizards, despite their 9-41 record at the time of writing, are poised to keep Kyle Kuzma on the team, rebuffing reported trade overtures from the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings in the process. But the Wizards, being one of the worst teams in the association, remain poised to be sellers at the trade deadline, with the likes of Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, and Delon Wright all likely to command strong interest with a few hours to go before the trade window shuts for good.

However, as enticing of a piece as Jones may be given his stellar assist-to-turnover ratio, making him a perfect fit for contending teams in need of a top-tier backup point guard, he is not the most likely Wizards player to be traded, if this rumor is to be believed. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Wright is the most likely to switch teams before the 3 PM E.T. deadline.

According to the rumor mill, acquiring Delon Wright from the Wizards would likely take a second-round pick, with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets all kicking the tires on a potential trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves were also one of the teams in on Wright, although they appear to have filled their need for a backup floor general with their trade for Monte Morris.

Wright's price on the trade market looks like the driving force behind the likelihood that the Wizards deal him away. The Wizards want a first-round pick in exchange for Tyus Jones; better than Jones is than Wright, the asking price of a first-rounder would give contending teams pause, especially when Jones is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Delon Wright's defense is what makes him quite the attractive trade target for contending teams. His surface stats may not jump off the page, but his activity in passing lanes, as well as his sturdy point of attack defense, could make him a playoff viable piece for any team that acquires him from the Wizards.

With a salary of $8.2 million this season, it shouldn't be too hard for prospective teams to match salaries, making it even more likely that Wright calls a different team his home when the clock goes past the 3 PM E.T. deadline.