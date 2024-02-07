The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away.

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away as it on February 8th at 3:00 ET. Time is winding down on every team around the league to get their trades in, and before then, there will likely be a lot of big news around the NBA. One team to keep an eye on is the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are having an abysmal season so far this year as they are currently in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference, only ahead of the Detroit Pistons. The Wizards are currently 9-40 on the year, and not only is that the second-worst record in the East, but it is also the second-worst record in the NBA. It's been a tough year in Washington.

With just one more day to make moves before the trade deadline, the Wizards are going to be a team to watch because of the big-name talent on their team. All hope is lost for this season in terms of making the playoffs. So, before the trade deadline, the Wizards are going to be looking to help build for the future, and that likely means trading away some big players with some package deals that will bring in some young talent/draft picks. Guys like Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones could be heading elsewhere and could be picked up by a team in playoff contention. If the Wizards do go for a route like that, they should be able to get some good young players, and they can build from that.

Before we talk about the nightmare scenario, let's take a look at the best case scenarios for the Wizards before the trade deadline. Our Shervon Fakhimi recently discussed those dream scenarios for Washington. He mentioned a couple different things that the Wizards might try to do, and the first one that he brought up was trading Tyus Jones for a first-round pick.

“Despite going from a playoff team in the Memphis Grizzlies to a rebuilding Wizards franchise, Tyus Jones' play has seen zero slippage. His assist-to-turnover ratio is as robust as always (+7.875) and Jones has shot a career-high 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. His 57.4 effective field goal percentage is also a career-high by far. Jones has played exceptionally well for the Wizards this season, but now is the time for them to part ways. Jones is on an expiring contract and would seem more likely than not to leave the Wizards in free agency. Washington should get something for Jones before that has the chance to happen. Can they get a first for Jones? Maybe. Malcolm Brogdon was traded with a first-round pick heading Washington's way in the summer in a three-team that was nixed because of a failed physical on Brogdon. Jones and Brogdon have different games but they are similar steady, experienced hands that can help any backcourt of a team who wants to win. If Brogdon can fetch a first on multiple occasions dating back to the summer of 2022, then Jones could net one back Washington's way as well. If that offer comes to the Wizards' desk, that would be a home run for them.”

That wasn't all. Another good scenario for the Wizards that was discussed was trading Kyle Kuzma for multiple first-round picks.

“This seems a little less realistic than getting a first for Tyus Jones, but in a best case scenario, this would go the Wizards' way. Kyle Kuzma inked a four-year, $90 million extension with the Wizards last offseason. He isn't terribly old for Washington as they embark on a rebuild at 28. Every rebuilding team needs veteran stewardship to help guide their young players. Kuzma can be that guy for the team. That's valuable in its own right. But if a team sends multiple firsts their way, the Wizards would be wise to take it. For all the trades and draft picks the Wizards have acquired over the last few months, they've only acquired one additional first-round pick; that would be the Warriors' 2030 first if it is outside the top 20. More draft picks means more flexibility and more shots at drafting a franchise difference-maker. They shouldn't trade Kyle Kuzma for the sake of trading him. But if a team throws multiple firsts at them for Kuzma, that would be more beneficial for their rebuild than keeping him around.”

What is the nightmare scenario for the Wizards?

As you can see, the Wizards should be looking to build with young talent at the trade deadline, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some of their top players get traded. The good news for Washington is that if they do take this route, there isn't a lot that could go poorly at the trade deadline. Things could go poorly down the road in terms of draft lottery luck/draft position, lack of talent in the draft, etc., but this would be a smart at the trade deadline regardless.

Things would go wrong at the trade deadline for the Wizards if they don't take the route that will bring in young talent. The team is at their floor right now. They can only go up from here, and they have the opportunity to start building for the future. The longer they put that off, that longer that the build will take. The worst case scenario for the Wizards at the trade deadline is keeping all of their stars. If they do this, this season will continue to be a disappointment, but they will also have done nothing to try to make things better for the future.

We'll find out soon enough what the Wizards decide to do as there are less than 24 hours to make a decision. The next day in the NBA is going to be mighty interesting.