Could the Thunder make a trade play for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen?

Lauri Markkanen was the league's pre-eminent breakout star during the 2022-23 season, earning Most Improved Player honors in his first season as the number one option for the Utah Jazz. As a result, Markkanen became the pillar of the Jazz's rebuilding efforts given how versatile the 26-year old forward is on the offensive end. However, the Jazz have struggled to begin the 2023-24 season, which could mean that everyone on the roster, including Markkanen, could become available for trade.

And if Markkanen, indeed, becomes available for trade, league personnel, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, are expecting the nascent Oklahoma City Thunder to inquire about the price it would take for the Jazz to relinquish the 2023 All-Star.

Fischer pointed out that the Thunder, in addition to all the draft capital they can dangle in front of the Jazz, can use the hefty contract of Davis Bertans as salary filler and Tre Mann as, perhaps, a sweetener in any prospective deal. If push comes to shove, the Thunder could end up shopping Josh Giddey as well, depending, of course, on how the league investigation on his alleged inappropriate relations off the court turn out.

Giddey has been long thought of as a long-term keeper for the Thunder, but during the 2023-24 season, his involvement in the OKC squad has declined, and his numbers, as a result, have suffered as well. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren taking up the majority of usage, Giddey could end up being the odd man out en route to being one of the centerpieces in a potential Lauri Markkanen trade with the Jazz.

Markkanen's size alone would help the Thunder with their rebounding woes, and his ability to thrive with and without the basketball makes him quite an ideal fit alongside OKC's current cast of stars. Alas, as Jake Fischer noted as well, OKC has been “resistant” to pulling off any blockbuster trades, but Markkanen does fit the Thunder squad to a T.

Given the Thunder's impending need to consolidate talent, it won't come as a surprise at all if the Finnisher ends up playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander soon enough.