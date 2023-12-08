NBA commissioner Adam Silver provided an update on the investigation surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey

Over Thanksgiving, news erupted when a social media post accused Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Since the accusations, both the Newport Beach police and the NBA have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Despite the allegations, Giddey has still been able to play with the team and has not faced any disciplinary measures. On Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver provided the latest update and explained why Giddey can continue to play.

“I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone. Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a backseat.” Silver said. “I think this is the path we've consistently followed. There's an ongoing criminal investigation — Newport Police opened up that investigation, notified us — we then take a back seat. And that's where things currently stand. That's where things currently stand,” via James Barnes.

Not much has been officially confirmed surrounding these investigations, and there is no announced timeline on when more information will become available. So far, both Giddey and head coach Mark Daigneault have refrained from commenting on the situation, other than noting that Giddey will continue to play. In games since the allegations surfaced, Giddey has been met with lots of “boos.”

Josh Giddey is a former No. 6 overall draft pick from the 2021 NBA Draft. He originally emerged while playing basketball with the National Basketball League in Australia before entering the draft. He is now in his third NBA season, all with the Thunder.