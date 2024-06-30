The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly are meeting with free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“With cap space teams Orlando focused on wing free agents and Utah focused on current roster decisions, and Knicks working to un-hardcap — sources say the OKC Thunder are in Eugene, Oregon, set to meet with Isaiah Hartenstein,” Charania reports.

Charania's reporting indicates that the other teams with cap space, like the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz, are not heavily involved in Isaiah Hartenstein's free agency. That bodes well for the Thunder, if they want to land Hartenstein and have him join a frontcourt that includes Chet Holmgren.

As far as the incumbent Knicks go, they undoubtedly would like to keep Hartenstein. However, with the Mikal Bridges trade that currently has them hard-capped at the first apron, and the max offer they can give Hartenstein being four years for $72.5 million with Early Bird Rights, the Thunder have the upper hand financially.

The Knicks have time before the trade for Mikal Bridges gets finalized, and they could include another player to un-hardcap themselves, as Charania reported. But that will be a process.

What are Isaiah Hartenstein's choices?

It seems like Hartenstein will have to decide between taking more money with the Thunder, or taking the discount to stay with the Knicks.

With the Knicks, Hartenstein has a defined role on a team he is comfortable with. He would be starting over center Mitchell Robinson, who has been floated in trade rumors as well. It would just require Hartenstein leaving money on the table. Given that the Knicks are trying to make sure that they are not hard-capped at the first apron with the trade for Bridges, that might take time. If Hartenstein wants to come back to the Knicks, he might take his time with his decision.

When it comes to the Thunder, Hartenstein likely could take an offer as soon as it is on the table. He would bring a lot of what the Thunder did not have. He is brings size, rebounding and passing. Though, he could be seen as a backup to Holmgren, although the two in theory could play at the same time, with Holmgren sliding to the four spot.

Interestingly, Hartenstein has said in the past that he would have taken a discount to return to the Los Angeles Clippers before he signed with the Knicks. However, this is likely going to be his biggest payday in the NBA, so he might not want to leave money on the table this time around, and the Thunder have a good team for him to join.

It will be interesting to see how Hartenstein's decision develops, given the factors at play with the Thunder and Knicks.