Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was stellar for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023-24 season. His production earned him MVP-candidate status, as he led OKC to a first-place finish in the Western Conference standings. Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to continue his success with Team Canada alongside Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. The Thunder guard gave a blunt take on how playing with Murray will work in the Olympics.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on the impending pairing after Team Canada's practice on Saturday.

“I drive, he shoots. It's as simple as that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, per The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

From NBA competitors to Team Canada teammates

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray compete on two of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder squad is on its way to being an unstoppable force, while Murray and the Nuggets have had a sound amount of success.

The two guards nearly faced off in the 2024 playoffs, but both got eliminated beforehand. The Dallas Mavericks defeated Oklahoma City in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. Likewise, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended Denver's run early in a seven-game series. Both guards struggled down the stretch of the playoffs despite stout regular season showings.

The Thunder were moments away from forcing a Game 6 against Dallas until Gilgeous-Alexander fouled PJ Washington at the last second. Washington made game-sealing free throws and put OKC away. Gilgeous-Alexander was hard on himself afterward, wishing he would have let Washington go.

Jamal Murray's postseason woes with the Nuggets were not as blatant, but the normal duo of him and Nikola Jokic was not enough to stop the Timberwolves' mighty defensive resistance. Regardless of what happened in the playoffs, Murray can look forward to being teammates with Gilgeous-Alexander and other stout contributors on Team Canada.

The talented squad beat Team USA to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup bronze medal. Canada looks to make more noise in what should be an exciting Paris 2024 Olympic Games. While Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray prepare for international competition, their teams will navigate the treacherous waters of NBA free agency.

Thunder approach pivotal offseason

Oklahoma City has one of the most coveted rosters in the NBA, but there are still areas they can improve in. One such area is at the center position. OKC played former standout rookie Chet Holmgren at center and slotted 6'6″ forward Jalen Williams at power forward. Holmgren held his own for the most part, but Williams was undersized in his position. As a result, OKC is rumored to be interested in several suitors: most notably, New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein is entering unrestricted free agency. The Knicks pulled off a blocker-buster trade for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges and signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212 million contract in late June. In addition, they have Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson in their books. Thus, there likely will not be room for Hartenstein to return to the team. This is where the Thunder can pounce and offer him a contract.

By landing a traditional center like Hartenstein, OKC could move Holmgren to power forward and Jalen Williams to small forward, which gives them increased size.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Thunder handle a pivotal offseason period.