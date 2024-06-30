The Oklahoma City Thunder are not known for making huge moves during free agency. In fact, past-their-prime versions of Patrick Patterson and Caron Butler are the biggest-name external free agents that the team has ever signed. To get premier talent in free agency, you have to be willing to pay a premier price, and the small market team in Oklahoma City has never been able to do that.

Throughout the franchise's existence, it never really needed to go the free agent route because it has always developed elite talent internally. The Thunder are building something special right now, though, and the next step towards winning a championship might include making a splashy move in free agency, unlike anything we have seen from the organization before.

In only two years, the Thunder went from a 24-win team to the number-one seed in the Western Conference. Sam Presti has orchestrated an impressive rebuild which has seen the team improve by trading for a ton of draft picks and young prospects. Despite the influx of talent that the Thunder have brought in over the years, they are a young team and still have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason.

There is depth and star talent on the roster, but Oklahoma City might finally make a big move and sign a high-dollar free agent to get them over the hump. Below are three players we think would make sense for the Thunder to sign, as well as our predictions for who Oklahoma City actually adds to the team to fill out the roster.

Should the Thunder sign Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency?

The Thunder have a lot of high-quality players on their roster, but size and rebounding are their biggest weaknesses. Adding another center in free agency will be a priority for the team. The Knicks center, Isaiah Hartenstein, is the best big man on the market, and it makes too much sense for the Thunder to pursue him.

New York went on a spending spree where it traded for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby. They likely don't have the money to bring back Hartenstein, and the Thunder should pounce on the chance to sign the big man.

The Thunder had a great season last year, but it was cut short because the Dallas Mavericks exposed their weaknesses in the playoffs. Chet Holmgren had a great rookie season, but he is skinny for a center, and Dallas' bigs were able to take advantage.

By bringing in Hartenstein, Oklahoma City would drastically improve in the rebounding department. The center could also help guard some of the big bodies the Thunder are bound to face.

Hartenstein makes sense as a free agent fit because of his style of play. The Thunder prioritize high IQ players, and the Knicks player has a great feel for the game. He is one of the best passing centers in the NBA, too, which is something the Thunder would covet.

Holmgren is one of the best young players in the NBA, so it doesn't make sense to sign a player who would take minutes away from him. Hartenstein has spent the majority of his career coming off of the bench, so he would work as the teams backup center. His versatile skillset would also work alongside Holmgren, too. The duo could play together in the front court, as Hartenstein could guard more traditional bigs while Holmgren could thrive as a help side rim protector where his shot-blocking prowess would really shine.

Would Klay Thompson bolt from Golden State to join the Thunder?

Taking the next step from contender to champion is not always easy. Luckily for the Thunder, one of the NBA's best winners is set to hit the open market. Klay Thompson had a legendary career with the Golden State Warriors. One of the league's best shooters ever, Thompson helped form a dynasty in Golden State that won four championships.

It'll be weird to see him in a new jersey, but reports indicate Thompson leaving Golden State is a done deal. With so much winning under his belt, it is unlikely that the shooting guard will want to join a rebuilding team, but he is also leaving the Warriors in pursuit of a big payday.

No team combines a win-now timeline and a big purse like the Thunder do, so Oklahoma City seems like a logical choice for a player like Thompson. The guard is one of the best free agents this offseason.

The Thunder do have plenty of guard/wing depth, and there are red flags concerning giving Thompson a multi-year deal. The shooting guard has regressed since missing two seasons with lower body injuries, especially athletically and on the defensive end. The now 34-year-old is unlikely to get any better either, and he is coming off of the worst shooting season of his career.

However, Thompson's 2023-24 season was over-criticized by fans. He still made 38.7% of his long balls, and considering shooting isn't something that usually declines with age, there is a good chance that Thompson will shoot the three ball at a rate closer to his career averages next season.

With one of the best slashers leading the way in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder can never have too many shooters on the perimeter. The Thunder's point guard has a lot of gravity when he drives the basketball, and it would allow for a lot of wide open shots for Thompson.

Additionally, the Thunder need a veteran presence like Thompson. The Washington State product has the championship pedigree that could get the team to the next level. The Thunder are talented, but they are still young. Despite making the second round of the playoffs, the majority of their team still doesn't have much postseason experience, and Thompson could teach the young guys what it truly takes to win it all.

Does Jonas Valanciunas make sense in Oklahoma City?

The Thunder's need for another big bodied paint player is evident, but if Oklahoma City loses a bidding war for Isaiah Hartenstein, then Jonas Valanciunas would be a good backup plan. Hartenstein is an up and comer who has spent most of his career as a backup, while Valanciunas is the opposite.

Most of Valanciunas' best days are likely in the rearview, but the Pelicans' center has tons of starting experience. Valanciunas has started 827 games in his career, and he has career averages of 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

For the Thunder, the Lithuanian would likely transition to a backup role, but he would immediately become one of the best backup centers in the league.

Valanciunas weighs 265 pounds, so he would immediately fix any concerns about the team being undersized. The big man is a great rebounder, interior scorer, and screen setter, but he has even expanded his game to be a threat shooting the ball from range. Jaylin Williams has been playing backup center for the Thunder as of recent. Valanciunas would provide an upgrade at that position.

What the Thunder will do in free agency

The Thunder won't be able to sign all three of these free agents, but they should consider bringing in one or two of them when the negotiation period opens up on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The Thunder will have about $30 million in cap space, and the team has two roster spots available.

Our best guess is that Hartenstein will be the Thunder's top priority. The big man is only 26 years old, so he still fits the Thunder's timeline. He simultaneously fixes the biggest need on the Oklahoma City roster.

Hartenstein won't cost as much as Thompson, and the Thunders' lack of high dollar free agent signings in the past means that they will likely be priced out in the sweepstakes for the shooting guard. Additionally, with Hartenstein locked up, the team would have no reason to go after Valanciunas.

The final roster spot will likely go to a low-cost, end-of-the-bench player. One of the team's own restricted free agents, like Olivier Sarr or Keyontae Johnson, would make sense to bring back at a low cost.