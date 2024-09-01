The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing ending to their season last year after all of the hype surrounding them when they acquired Damian Lillard. Injuries caught up to them in the end, with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing games during their first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. It's also hard to forget that the Bucks made a coaching change in the middle of the season, firing Adrian Griffin and replacing him with Doc Rivers.

This season could be different for the Bucks, and with the ability to have a full season with Lillard and Antetokounmpo under their belts and Rivers being able to implement his system, they should be ready to roll. Unfortunately, that could also mean players getting traded such as Brook Lopez, but the Bucks gave the center some encouraging news about any of the rumors that he's heard during the offseason.

On The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst shared some insight on what he gathered from Lopez and Bucks trade rumors.

“As of right now, I’ve been told firmly that they are not trading him,” Windhorst said. “And so is Brook. Brook heard some of the rumors and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘No, we’re not trading you.'”

Brook Lopez has been the defensive anchor of the Bucks

Brook Lopez has been an important part of the Milwaukee Bucks since coming to the team and has been a major key to their defense. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo have worked hand-in-hand when it comes to the Bucks' interior defense, which helped them win the NBA championship against the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

Not only is Lopez important to their defense, but he offers a lot of offense. He's not just a traditional center that lives in the paint but can also step out and space the floor. That gives the Bucks the option to do a lot of things on offense and opens the floor for players like Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who like to drive the ball and get into the paint.

Lopez is getting older and hasn't been the same player that he was years ago, which was probably why he was in trade rumors to begin with. The Bucks have already shown that willing to improve their team no matter what, most specifically when they traded Jrue Holiday in part of acquiring Lillard.

It's not certain how much the Bucks could get in return for Lopez, but right now it looks like they're going to go into the season with him and try to win another championship. The Bucks added a few key pieces to their team in free agency, which includes Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., and Delon Wright. The shooting and defense that those three provide will be an important part of the team when the season starts.