LeBron James watched his son remind him of his younger days in the NBA with USC basketball. Could a reunion on the court be in the works?

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James caught son Bronny James' debut against Long Beach State with USC basketball on Sunday, and fans young and old alike are still buzzing.

James posted a POV video of his perspective on the sidelines watching his son. James' incredible block on Sunday was shown side-by-side next to his famous father's against the Warriors in an NBA Finals game.

On Monday, the rumor mill started buzzing with news on the younger James' potential for being courted by another NBA team to pair with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Bronny James' NBA Future

Bronny James is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft and is expected to be taken somewhere in the first 20 picks.

The Lakers won the In-Season Tournament and aren't likely to end up with a pick in that range unless they swing a trade.

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks was asked whether or not a team would draft Bronny for the purposes of luring the Lakers superstar LeBron James to their team. The Lakers' James has expressed interest in playing professionally with his son and has stated that he would like to stick around long enough to do so before retiring.

According to Marks, teams in the lottery section of the draft most likely would not pick Bronny for the aforementioned reason.

"[The Pelicans] have the Lakers' 2024 first [round pick], but can defer until 2025. If that pick is at 23 or 24, and the Lakers have it, would they take Bronny James to pair up with LeBron?" — Bobby Marks 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/PJoJS3YN20 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2023

When Will LeBron and Bronny Join Up?

LeBron James' contract with the Lakers runs through the end of the 2025 season, giving him plenty of time to figure out how, when and if he'd like to play somewhere with his son.

In the meantime, LeBron James seems content to watch his son's development while letting things take their course naturally in preparation for what could be one of the most exciting and heartfelt moments in NBA history if they do manage to play together some day.

Bronny James scored points while dishing out two assists and grabbing three rebounds in his USC basketball debut.