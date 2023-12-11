LeBron James posted an awesome POV video of Bronny James entering the court for the first time for his USC basketball debut.

Nearly five months removed from having a cardiac arrest, Bronny James made his USC basketball debut on Sunday night and by no surprise, his father LeBron James was in attendance to watch his firstborn.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted an awesome POV video of Bronny entering the court for the first time in a Trojans jersey. Take a look, via ClutchPoints:

POV: LeBron James watching his son Bronny checking in for USC for the first time 🙌 (via @KingJames/ IG)pic.twitter.com/nTaARcvgWO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2023

The King was of course extremely proud of Bronny, who logged 16 minutes, scoring four points in a loss to Long Beach State. Not a huge workload but we have to remember, he's not fully up to speed yet. But, he did make quite the impact on the defensive end, highlighted by a wild chase-down block that resembled LeBron James' epic swat in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The hops clearly run in the family.

The incident happened at a USC practice on July 20th and at the time, it was unknown was Bronny's basketball future looked like. But after an ample recovery period, he was back on the court doing what he loved. The youngster expressed how thankful he is for his family, friends, and most of all, the medical team at the Mayo Clinic at USC for helping him in the rehab process:

“I just want to say I'm thankful for everything,” he said afterwards, also thanking the medical staff that treated him, his family, coach Andy Enfield and his teammates “during this hard time in my life”.

LeBron James and the entire family are surely proud of Bronny. His next opportunity to take the court will be on Sunday against Auburn.