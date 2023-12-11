LeBron James just saw Bronny James take flight as he copied the Warriors chasedown block during his USC debut against Long Beach State.

The name LeBron James has become synonymous with the Cleveland Cavaliers' legendary 2016 run against the Golden State Warriors dynasty. That chasedown block will probably be the most impactful highlight of his career when it is all said and done. Imagine the Los Angeles Lakers star's face when his son, Bronny James, hit that same move against Long Beach State. The young gun out of the USC basketball program might play differently on offense but his hops and rim protection may come from his dad.

Bronny James has now made his debut alongside Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. His scoring performance was not enough to propel them to a win in overtime. But, he was able to leave a mark and a lasting highlight from his USC basketball debut. He copied the same chasedown block that LeBron James had over Andre Iguodala.

Notably, that historic swat against the Warriors would turn the tides around in favor of the Cavs. It would get followed up by Kevin Love locking up Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving knocking down the dagger to complete the reverse sweep of a lifetime. The USC basketball freshman's block was not all that and did not have much hype. But, it is a display of great promise and a high ceiling.

It will take a while for him to get accustomed to the USC basketball style of play. However, when that time comes, he will surely ravage opponents and avenge his debut loss to the Long Beach State basketball squad. Until then, fans can be assured that his hops also work on defense.