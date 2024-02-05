The Denver Nuggets are rumored to be in talks with the Washington Wizards

The Denver Nuggets are having a steady season so far. Sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 35-16 record and winning seven out of their last 10 games, the Nuggets look poised to make another playoff appearance.

Still, rumor has it that the team is taking interest in available trade options just days before the deadline. Denver is said to be looking for backcourt reinforcements despite limited trade maneuverability, per NBA insider Marc Stein. At the moment, one name that the Nuggets could possibly land is Delon Wright.

The Washington Wizards guard is currently averaging 4.4 points and 2.8 assists per game. A potential deal involving Wright raises questions considering how Reggie Jackson and Christian Braun have provided support behind Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

What Reggie Jackson and Christian Braun bring to the Nuggets

Jackson is currently averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists per game while Braun provides 7 points and 3.5 boards a contest. While it may make more sense to trade guards outside the rotation such as Justin Holiday, Collin Gillespie and Jalen Pickett, potentially removing Jackson or Braun can have consequences considering both have already embraced their roles with the season more than halfway done.

The biggest consequence could be chemistry issues, as inserting a new guard in the rotation requires time for adjustment even if that said guard has a similar playstyle to the ones being replaced. Going back to Jackson and Braun, both have had past experiences that show why they're deserving of being in the lineup.

Jackson was a key piece for the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Mile High City. Back during the 2021-22 season, Jackson averaged 16.8 points per game as the starting point guard for the Clippers. Braun, on the other hand, was part of the Nuggets' main rotation last year when the team won the championship.

While plenty of rumors just stay as rumors and quickly die down, teams in the past have made surprising trades that no one's ever expected. So to end, only the next few days will tell if the Nuggets are willing to take risks or not.