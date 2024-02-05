The Wizards have some moves to address at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline is this week and one team that should look to be active is the Washington Wizards. It's been another disappointing season for the Wizards as they are on track to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The one thing the Wizards need to do come the trade deadline is continue their fire sale and fully commit to the rebuild by trading Kyle Kuzma among others.

The Wizards have not finished with a winning record since the 2017-18 season. Even when they made the playoffs during the 2020-21 season they had a record of 34-38. They've been a team that has not fully committed to the tank, trying to stay in no-man's land and contend for a play-in spot. Only this season they aren't good enough for that.

Even though this is not a particularly strong draft year, the Wizards need to focus on lottery ping pong balls with the NBA Trade Deadline coming up. There are quite a few players on the Wizards roster on decent contract that would register trade interest across the league.

Wizards need to free Kyle Kuzma at the NBA Trade Deadline



The first order of business for the Wizards should be to find a suitable deal for Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has been one of the most productive players in the NBA but he's wasting the best years of his career on a team that's going nowhere. The Wizards owe it to Kuzma to get him to a contending team where he can help possibly put a team over the top.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that reportedly have had interest in a Kuzma trade. He would definitely fit in well as the third scoring option alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. This season Kuzma has been averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists with splits of 45.5. percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Mavs should do everything they can to grab Kuzma, short of giving up too much. He is a player that can potentially put them over the top and into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Wizards need to look to move Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford at the NBA Trade Deadline

Two other vets the Wizards should look to move are Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford. Both are solid players who could also help contending teams. Both have also been mentioned in potential trade rumors. The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team whose name has reportedly come up regarding Jones and the New York Knicks have been mentioned regarding Gafford.

Jones is one of the more underrated point guards in the league. Jones is having a career year to the tune of 12.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 39.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Gafford is a very capable big man who is putting up 10.7 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 68.7 percent shooting from the field and 70.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Wizards owe it to both of these players to get them on teams where they have the opportunity to contribute to a playoff run. The team needs to be in fire sale mode and acquire draft capital while keeping young players like Bilal Coulibaly and Deni Avdija. The Wizards should look to move Jordan Poole as well but his trade value is likely at an all-time low right now.