NBA Draft picks are always a hot commodity. Even second-round picks these days can fetch a player who is capable of getting a double-double each game. This past offseason alone, we saw the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks part ways with Obi Toppin and John Collins, respectively, in exchange for a future second-round pick. Last offseason, the Utah Jazz were only willing to let go of franchise centerpieces Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in exchange for seven future first-round picks combined, plus three future first-round pick swaps and other assets.

Seeing how picks can make or break a deal, here's a look at the three teams that can swoop in and acquire a star thanks to their plethora of first-round picks through 2030.

Even though the Spurs are in uncharted territory having missed the playoffs for four straight years after making the playoffs for 22 consecutive seasons, Spurs fans have a lot to look forward to in the next decade. Aside from landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs have perfectly positioned themselves to be a contender whenever they want to. They own all of their first-round picks and recently acquired first-rounders from the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls.

Own: 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030

Acquired: 2024 (from Hornets, protected), 2024 (from Raptors, protected), 2025 & 2027 (from Hawks), 2025 (from Bulls, protected)

Pick swaps: 2026 (Hawks), 2028 (Celtics, protected for pick No. 1), 2030 (Mavs)

2. Utah Jazz

Despite possibly losing their first-round pick in 2024 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (top-10 protected for 2024 and 2025, then top-8 protected in 2026), the Jazz have a stockpile of first-round picks at their disposal. We mentioned earlier how trading Gobert and Mitchell gave them a boatload of future first-round picks, and the Jazz also acquired a first-round pick from the Lakers to absorb Russell Westbrook's contract. In total, here's how the Jazz are set up with draft picks through 2030.

Own: 2024 (if it falls in the top 10), 2025 (if 2024 conveys to Thunder, or if it doesn't convey in 2024 and again falls in the top 10), 2026 (if Thunder pick conveys in 2024 or 2025, or if it doesn't convey in 2024 and 2025 and falls in the top 8), 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030

Acquired: 2025, 2027, 2029 (from Cavaliers), 2025, 2027, 2029 (from Timberwolves, 2029 is protected) 2027 (from Lakers, protected)

Pick swaps: 2026 (most favorable between Timberwolves, Cavs or own, if they own their 2026 pick), 2028 (Cavs)

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

With how the Thunder are set up right now, they're in the perfect position to become a championship contender by next season. They have a budding superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who's coming off a season being named to the All-NBA First Team. Chet Holmgren is hungry to prove he's just as good as Wemby. They continue to find gold in the draft with how Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams have continued to improve at a steady pace. When the time is right, the Thunder can cash in on the treasure trove of NBA Draft picks they acquired for Russell Westbrook and Paul George, among other trades.

Own: 2024 (goes to Pacers if it's least favorable compared to acquired 2024 Rockets, Clippers, Jazz picks), 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030

Acquired: 2024 & 2026 (from Rockets, protected), 2024 & 2026 (from Clippers), 2024 (from Jazz, protected), 2025 (from Heat, protected), 2025 (from Sixers, protected), 2027 & 2029 (from Nuggets, protected)

Pick swaps: 2025 (Rockets or Clippers)