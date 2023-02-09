The NBA trade deadline has officially struck, putting an end to a wild period of big trades across the league. While there were several big trades throughout the day, one player who was widely expected to be traded once again was Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. And once again, Collins ended up staying put with the Hawks after months of speculation.

It seems like a yearly tradition for trade rumors surrounding Collins to pop up. That was the case once again this season, as his fit with the Hawks became far less natural alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and his numbers plummeted as a result (13.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.3 APG, 51.3 FG%). It seemed like Collins had been heading out the exit door for months, but instead, he once again remains in Atlanta past the trade deadline.

Via Chris Haynes:

“Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins past the trade deadline, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report.”

As we all know now since the deadline has come and gone, Collins has not been moved, and will be sticking around with the Hawks. Considering all the rumors surrounding Collins’ name, and the amount of time they had been going on for, it’s rather surprising to see Collins sticking around for the rest of the season.

The Hawks will be hoping they can get more out of Collins throughout the remainder of the season, but don’t be surprised if we find ourselves discussing potential trades for him again sooner rather than later. It has pretty much become a yearly tradition after all.