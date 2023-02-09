The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and despite all the trade rumblings, John Collins still remains to be a member of the Atlanta Hawks. This could change before Thursday’s deadline, though, with one team, in particular, emerging as a strong contender to land the 25-year-old.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Collins’ new team could be the Utah Jazz. Several teams have already been linked to the 6-foot-9 power forward, but the Jazz are supposedly the “most connected” to Collins.

It is worth noting, however, that the Jazz were part of Thursday’s blockbuster trade centered around Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. They have parted ways with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are now both on their way to LA along with D’Angelo Russell. In Fischer’s report, he indicated that Utah’s framework featured Beasley and Vanderbilt heading to Atlanta in exchange for Collins, so it seems that they have now moved on from their discussions with the Hawks.

Be that as it may, this deal probably still isn’t dead. Along with Westbrook, the Jazz also acquired Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones from the Lakers. Perhaps they could somehow use these assets to revive the Collins deal? Utah also got LA’s first-round pick from the trade, but it’s highly unlikely that they’re going to use that as a trading piece for a player of John Collins’ caliber.

One final thing to take into consideration here is that the Hawks are in no rush of trading Collins away. They’ve reportedly named their price, and they wouldn’t mind keeping him in Atlanta beyond the deadline if their demands are not met.