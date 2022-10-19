NBA Twitter reacts to Bill Russell pregame ceremony ahead of Opening Night vs. Sixers

The basketball world lost one of its biggest titans this past offseason when civil rights leader and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell died at the age of 88 years old. Before beating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117, the Boston Celtics paid tribute to the NBA icon with a pregame ceremony. In a community that never agrees on anything, NBA Twitter collectively showed appreciation for the Celtics’ tribute to Russell.

Love that TNT is paying tribute to Bill Russell like this. When he died, it didn't feel right that everyone moved on once the news cycle was complete. But younger fans need to constantly be reminded of his influence on this game & this nation. His greatness will live on. It must. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 18, 2022

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared a speech during the pregame ceremony that dove into what made Russell an all-time great. He spoke of Russell’s success on the basketball court along with his unparalleled dedication to civic engagement. Brown referred to the Celtic great as “the greatest of men.”

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are honoring Bill Russell tonight. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CgCMYUXHO9 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) October 18, 2022

The Celtics also honored Russell with an alternate jersey that was a deep verdant green and had the number six patched on it. The NBA announced ahead of the season that outside of the players already donning No. 6, no other player would wear Russell’s number again. Russell reportedly also had a say in the Celtics’ alternate jersey design.

Was speaking on the phone with a prominent NBA person today. He was telling me how much he hated this new Celtic alternate uniform. I told him Bill Russell helped design it. "I don't think I've ever changed my opinion so quickly in my whole life," he replied. pic.twitter.com/mlSQmPCP4K — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) October 19, 2022

Subtle nod to Bill Russell in the rafters at TD Garden — his No. 6 is illuminated among the many other retired numbers pic.twitter.com/W72c7Sd5Ja — Cameron 🎃 Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) October 18, 2022

Philadelphia’s head coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Celtics from 2004-13, was in the building on the opposite sideline for the pregame ceremony. Having known Russell for a number of years, Rivers struggled to keep it together during the tribute.

Doc Rivers says a Bill Russell memory that’ll always stick with him is how visibly emotional Bill was when the Celtics won the ‘08 title. Doc adds that you don’t see that often with former players, but Bill’s connection to the franchise was special. pic.twitter.com/V1NSXyPP9x — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 18, 2022

Russell’s wife, Jeannine, was in the crowd and thanked the Celtics’ organization, the NBA and TNT for the tribute to her husband. She finished the tweet with, “Let’s win #18 for the big guy!”

I want to thank everyone at the @celtics opening night for their outpouring of love & support through such creative tributes. Thank you Adam Silver the @nba, @NBAonTNT, the Celtics owners, & all of Bill’s fans for honoring my husband & his legacy. Let’s win #18 for the big guy! — Jeannine Russell (@MrsBillRussell) October 19, 2022

The Celtics also honored Bill Russell with a win over their Eastern Conference foes, holding a lead for much of the second half. Jayson Tatum and Brown became the first teammates since Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West to both score at least 35 points on opening night.