NBA Twitter reacts to Bill Russell pregame ceremony ahead of Opening Night vs. Sixers

The basketball world lost one of its biggest titans this past offseason when civil rights leader and 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell died at the age of 88 years old. Before beating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117, the Boston Celtics paid tribute to the NBA icon with a pregame ceremony. In a community that never agrees on anything, NBA Twitter collectively showed appreciation for the Celtics’ tribute to Russell.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown shared a speech during the pregame ceremony that dove into what made Russell an all-time great. He spoke of Russell’s success on the basketball court along with his unparalleled dedication to civic engagement. Brown referred to the Celtic great as “the greatest of men.”

The Celtics also honored Russell with an alternate jersey that was a deep verdant green and had the number six patched on it. The NBA announced ahead of the season that outside of the players already donning No. 6, no other player would wear Russell’s number again. Russell reportedly also had a say in the Celtics’ alternate jersey design.

Philadelphia’s head coach Doc Rivers, who coached the Celtics from 2004-13, was in the building on the opposite sideline for the pregame ceremony. Having known Russell for a number of years, Rivers struggled to keep it together during the tribute.

Russell’s wife, Jeannine, was in the crowd and thanked the Celtics’ organization, the NBA and TNT for the tribute to her husband. She finished the tweet with, “Let’s win #18 for the big guy!”

The Celtics also honored Bill Russell with a win over their Eastern Conference foes, holding a lead for much of the second half. Jayson Tatum and Brown became the first teammates since Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West to both score at least 35 points on opening night.

