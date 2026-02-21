With the massive influence and reach of global brands like Nike and Jordan Brand, they've long planted roots in international markets with a love for the game of basketball. The fans in Asia are some of the most enthusiastic about the sport and every once in a while Air Jordan will pay homage to the region with an exclusive release. Up next, the Air Jordan 11 will receive a Tokyo makeover in this Japan-exclusive release.

The Air Jordan 11 is widely regarded as the best Michael Jordan sneaker to ever release. The recognizable “Concord” colorway has caused riots on release day in the past, while the “Space Jam” Jordan 11 transcended the basketball court and made it onto the big screen. The shoes continue to be a cultural phenomenon over 30 years since their original release in 1995.

The original Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” marked the first of such releases with the opening of the Tokyo 23 Store in 2011. Since, shoes like the “Seoul” Air Jordan 3 and several Chinese New Year releases throughout the years. The Air Jordan 11 will see its first Japan-exclusive release for what should be a highly coveted sneaker on the resale market.

AIR JORDAN 11 “TOKYO”

Typically, Asia-exclusive releases are marked by additional attention to detail and use of premium material for the already limited stock. This release will be no different as we see a balanced Light Bone/Phantom/Sail color palette used across a mix of materials like thick suede, smooth leather, nylon, and matted leather.

We see the upper panel in grey suede accented by the nylon lace stays. The tongue and back heel are done in a light bone smooth leather to offset the darker sockliner and stitched Jordan heel logo. The typical patent leather mudguard is replaced by a matte grey finish, offering an even more unique look from a typical Jordan 11. The shoes are based in a white midsole and slightly-yellowed translucent bottom.

Finally, the hallmark feature of the shoe is the stitched G.O.A.T. along the tongue in white, referencing Michael Jordan and paying homage to the style of vintage jackets worn by Japanese youth.

The Air Jordan 11 “Tokyo” will release through Tokyo 23 exclusively in Japan with launches on February 23 and 25 in 2026. The retail tag is unknown up to this point, but expect these to carry some extra weight in terms of price and exclusivity.