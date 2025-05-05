There's no question that Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete on the planet and his Air Jordan Jumpman is one of the most popular brands around the globe. In celebrating basketball as a world game, Jordan and Nike will re-issue one of their most popular and exclusive Air Jordan sneakers of the last 10 years in celebrating the return of the Jordan 3 ‘Seoul' 2.0 colorway.

Designed by Nike sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 first released in 1988 and became the shoe worn by Michael Jordan when he won his first NBA Dunk Contest. Introducing the iconic elephant print to the Nike and Jordan world, the “Black Cement” and “White Cement” colorways can be argued as the best Air Jordan sneakers to ever release.

In 2018, a “Seoul” colorway was released to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Olympic Games held in Seoul, South Korea, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 original release. Inspired by the flag of South Korea, the release was exclusive to the country and extremely tough to get a hold of otherwise with original pairs fetching over $1,000 on the aftermarket.

Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” 2.0

The “Seoul” 2.0 version will feature a similar color match to the original 2018 release, but with a few minor details changing this time around. The shoes remain in the style of a “White Cement” colorway with the white leather uppers, however we see a thicker elephant print on the upcoming pair, likely for an aged/distressed look. The biggest difference is the slightly yellowed midsole and eyestays indicating a vintage look as Jordan has been moving towards with recent releases.

We'll see a plush blue ankle color with red trim, accompanied by the South Korean flag stitched onto on of the tongues. The shoes are also likely to feature Korean writing on the inner tongue and come with a commemorative box and packaging.

The Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” 2.0 is set to release May 15, 2025 for a retail tag of $200. The shoes will drop on Nike SNKRS app as well as via raffle at select Air Jordan retailers. With how exclusive this sneaker has historically been, expect another hyped release in limited quantities.