Over the past few years, facing the Charlotte Hornets meant only two things: 1. It's an automatic win and 2. Stars don't have to play hard.

But these days, battling the Hornets is not a cakewalk anymore. Stars have to bring their A-game to keep in step with Charlotte's high-octane offense, led by LaMelo Ball.

Ball has always had the talent, but he has struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries. This season, he has remained healthy, reminding everyone that he is still one of the league's marquee players.

Ball achieved another historic feat in their win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, as he became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 900 three-pointers. Ball did it in just 287 games, beating Duncan Robinson's previous record of 305 games.

LaMelo Ball just added another historic shooting mark to his resume! The Hornets star is now the fastest player in NBA history to reach 900 career 3-pointers, doing it in just 287 games 🎯 Melo’s deep range, fearless pull-ups, and constant green light from beyond the arc have… pic.twitter.com/NjUGLnKXN7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

Just imagine how much faster Ball would've done it if he hadn't missed a ton of games.

He ended up with 30 points and six three-pointers, including one in front of the Kings' bench. Afterward, he had a candid moment with Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk.

LaMelo drains the corner 3 in front of the Kings bench, and had Russell Westbrook & Malik Monk laughing on the bench (with a replay) pic.twitter.com/jvlkoLASlH — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 12, 2026

Any guesses on what Ball told them?

With Ball, who is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.1 steals, at the forefront, the Hornets have become a threat in the Eastern Conference. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games. At one point, they had a nine-game winning streak, their longest since the 1997-1998 season.

Of course, the 24-year-old Ball is not doing it alone. The arrival of Kon Knueppel has definitely boosted the Hornets, while Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate have provided consistent support. The addition of Coby White at the trade deadline was a smart move.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Hornets are on track to finally put an end to their nine-year drought in the playoffs.