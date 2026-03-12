The Cincinnati Bengals have missed the playoffs three seasons in a row, right in the middle of Joe Burrow's prime. That has led to some changes in Cincinnati this offseason, including free-agent additions on defense. But on Thursday, they brought back a key offensive piece. The Bengals re-signed Orlando Brown Jr to a two-year contract, and the left tackle spoke with Geoff Hobson of the team website about returning to Cincy.

“The city, the team, this is what I envisioned for myself,” Brown told Hobson. “Having that stability. Being somewhere I want to be. I think the feeling is mutual from upstairs down. The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization. I didn't necessarily feel the need to reset the market. We have great players in this locker room. It's rare for a player to say, but making it team friendly … The way that I see it, it puts me and my family, and the organization, in a good spot.”

Brown has been a starting left tackle in the league for eight seasons, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs traded for him amid their Super Bowl push in 2021. He was a starter for the Chiefs when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but they let him walk in free agency after that game.

Brown has started 45 games for the Bengals over the past three seasons, only missing six games for injury in the 2024 season. The Bengals have dealt with poor injury luck throughout the Burrow era, so having a durable left tackle is very valuable. He will be with the club for two years. He was previously the biggest free-agent signing in Bengals history, at four years, $64 million. Now, he is sticking around through the 2028 season.

