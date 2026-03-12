The Baltimore Ravens have been in the spotlight quite a bit this offseason. Baltimore shocked the NFL by backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade on March 10th. They turned around and signed Trey Hendrickson to a massive $112 million contract. Now Baltimore has parted ways with their backup quarterback who started a handful of games during the 2025 season.

The Ravens have officially released quarterback Cooper Rush on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rush started for the Ravens against the Texans and Rams during the month of October. QB Lamar Jackson missed multiple weeks with an injury before returning to crush the Dolphins on October 30th.

Unfortunately, Rush did not take full advantage of his limited opportunities in 2025. He went 34-of-52 for 303 passing yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in 2025. That gave him a dreadful 48.8 passer rating.

Baltimore ultimately decided to bench Rush after two games, replacing him with Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens re-signed Huntley to a two-year contract worth $11 million on March 7th. Baltimore clearly thinks they are okay parting ways with Rush after locking up Huntley for the next two seasons.

Article Continues Below

Perhaps the team will use a late-round draft pick to add a third quarterback during the 2026 NFL Draft. They may also choose to wait until closer to training camp before adding another body to their quarterback room.

Either way, fans should expect Baltimore to roster a few more quarterbacks during the team's offseason program this summer.

In other Ravens free agency news, the team agreed to a one-year contract with former Falcons guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, per Pelissero. He follows offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to Baltimore.

It will be interesting to see how many more free agents the Ravens sign over the next few weeks.