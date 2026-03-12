Celebrity YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul was recently invited to speak at Donald Trump's Kentucky rally, just weeks after getting spotted with the USA President Donald Trump at the Hard Rock Stadium.

On Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2026, Paul joined Trump and delivered an enthusiastic speech at his Kentucky rally, where he also received an endorsement from President Trump. Despite falling victim to a series of online trolls, “The Problem Child” was heavily endorsed by Trump for his future political endeavors after he delivered his speech.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag. There are a lot of young kids in here, the future of America.

“I grew up a few hours away from here, and my dad taught me to fight. And all of our voices matter in America, and I'm never afraid to speak the truth, and I know you guys aren't,” Paul added.

Shortly after Paul finished, he received another round of encouraging words from Trump. “Now, he's a great guy. He's a courageous guy and a talented guy. He's a h**l of a fighter, too, by the way. I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

Donald Trump's rally took place in Hebron, Kentucky, where Trump and Paul gave their speech about courage, politics, and loyalty.