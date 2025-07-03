The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most recognizable silhouettes in all of Michael Jordan's numbered signature sneakers for its unmistakable shape and aggressive design. From being featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and seen countless times on the court worn by Jordan, it's hard to envision a more iconic pair of Nike sneakers. In bringing back some of their most exclusive colorways over the last year, Jordan Brand will bring back the elusive Jordan 5 “Tokyo” for the first time.

The Air Jordan 5 first released in 1990 and was inspired by U.S. fighter jets from World War II. The shoes were recently retroed in two of their most iconic colorways, “Grape” and “Black Metallic,” in an effort to bring back the already popular silhouette to the streets. The Jordan 5 was also the subject of numerous collaborative colorways with partners like A Ma Maniere.

There arguably isn't a more exclusive pair of Jordan 5's than the iconic “Tokyo” colorway from 2011. The shoes were released as a Japan-exclusive to honor the opening of the Jordan 23 Tokyo store in Shibuya and the Tokyo 23 Basketball Tournament that coincided. Since then, the shoes have become somewhat of a unicorn in the wild and currently fetch around $8,000 on the aftermarket for original pairs.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” (2025)

CLOSER LOOK: Air Jordan 5 Retro "Tokyo" (2025) 🇯🇵⚡

SEPTEMBER 2025 💛🇯🇵

IN-HAND LOOK: 2025 “Tokyo” Air Jordan 5 🇯🇵💛

IN-HAND LOOK: 2025 "Tokyo" Air Jordan 5 🇯🇵💛

Releasing late September in limited quantities.



The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will return in its original form, sporting a Varsity Maize/Anthracite-Wolf Grey-Black ensemble identical to the original release. The uppers are covered in vibrant maize suede with a clean white midsole and black outsole to match. The “teeth” of the shoe are done in yellow with black speckles, while the rubber panel webbing and eyelets are done in neutral grey.

With black laces tying the shoe together, we see the classic 3M reflective tongue with a black Jordan Jumpman across the front, matching the black Jumpman on the back heel. The final and most important feature is the Japanese-style “23” on the back heel, which makes this colorway iconic and unmistakable.

The Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is anticipating a return in late September 2025 with September 30 floating around as a possible drop date. The shoes will come in adult sizing and will be released in very limited quantities, likely through a quickstrike surprise release. Fans will have a small chance to once again grab the legendary pair for retail as we await official photos and a release date!

Where does the “Tokyo” 5 rank on your all-time list of Air Jordan sneakers?