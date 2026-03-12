The Los Angeles Chargers have made a handful of strong moves during NFL free agency. LA has added multiple players to help their potent running game, including former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz and fullback Alec Ingold. Now the Chargers have added another running back who should fill a particular niche on offense.

The Chargers have signed free agent running back Keaton Mitchell to a two-year contract worth $9.25 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. His contract includes $5 million fully guaranteed.

Mitchell was a restricted free agent heading into the 2026 offseason. However, the Ravens decided not to tender him, allowing him to hit the open market.

Pelissero noted that several teams moved quickly to sign him after that.

Mitchell could be a great fit with new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He is a speedy running back in a similar mold to Dolphins star De'Von Achane. McDaniel clearly knows how to get the best out of running backs with a lot of speed.

Mitchell joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent back in 2023. He burst onto the scene after showcasing his explosive playmaking ability in Baltimore's offense.

Unfortunately, Mitchell tore his ACL later that season and ended his rookie season. The combination of rehab, and the addition of Derrick Henry, saw Mitchell have a diminished role in 2024.

But Mitchell was back in business in 2025, logging 47 carries for 396 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added nine receptions for 93 receiving yards.

The speedy running back boasts a career average of 6.3 yards per carry on 121 carries.

It will be exciting to see if McDaniel can work his magic with Mitchell just like he did with Achane.