With March Madness here, the Atlanta Hawks will be taking a long look at some of the prospects, as they could potentially have two picks in this year's NBA Draft. The Hawks own the Los Angeles Lakers' pick after trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, and they own the Sacramento Kings' pick as well, only if it falls outside of the top-12.

The Hawks have shown over the past two years that they're good at developing young talent, and this season it's been on full display with players such as Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher.

The Hawks will continue to go down the path of drafting and developing players, and some prospects are playing in March Madness who could fit what they're trying to do and be contributors for years to come. Though Cooper Flagg is the guy everyone desires to have, he won't be there when the Hawks pick. Instead, here are some names to look out for.

Liam McNeely

Liam McNeely seems exactly like the type of player that the Hawks would look to add due to his shooting ability and feel for the game. He may be asked to do a little too much of creating his own shot at UConn, but if he was on the Hawks, a player like Trae Young could get him open looks, and all he would need to do is shoot.

Liam McNeely just finds ways to win He dropped 20 in a pivotal win against Villanova today and averages 21.8 over his last 4 He checks all of the boxes for a player who will make an instant impact as a pro with his passing, defense, and shotmaking pic.twitter.com/qq8bd8h9NZ — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) February 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Neely averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season, and it seems like the forward has an all-around game. He takes around 5.2 3-pointers per game and makes 33.3% of them, and the Hawks have shown that they know how to develop players and improve their skills.

The 6'7 forward would be a nice fit for the Hawks if they're able to keep the Kings pick.

Asa Newell

Asa Newell is a big that could have real potential in the league due to what he can do on both sides of the ball. At 6'11, Newell has shown that he can switch on defense, has a nice touch around the basket, and could grow into a 3-point shooter if he continues to develop. One thing he does well is cut at the right time, which is beneficial when a play might look like it's going nowhere.

The shooting is what people are hoping turns into a serviceable skill for him, especially since people at his size now are stepping out on the perimeter. With the way the Hawks are constructed, the team will definitely want him to shoot perimeter shots, and they can develop him throughout his career to help him in that area. As far as his defensive capabilities and touch around the rim, he would seem like a good prospect for the Hawks.

Danny Wolf

Danny Wolf offers exceptional ball-handling skills at 7'0, and with that, he can pass the ball and create his own shot around the rim. The center archetype the Hawks look to be going for is a center that can be a hub within the offense, and Wolf fits that description. On defense, he seems to be a solid rim protector.

Danny Wolf : 21 points (8-16 shooting, 1-3 from 3 & 4-5 from the FT line), 14 rebounds & 4 assists in 34 minutes pic.twitter.com/GRgdKHFm9a — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The one downside of Wolf is his 3-point volume isn't the best right, but he's shown the willingness to take those shots. That's definitely something that can be worked on down the line, but what he's able to bring to the floor now is valuable.

Alex Condon

Alex Condon has been an offensive hub for the Florida Gators, and his ability to pass the ball is one of his greatest attributes. Not only does he work on offense, but his versatility on defense stands out as well, as he shows he can make plays, whether stealing or blocking the ball.

The way the Hawks play, it would look like they want a center who can do all of the things Condon does. Just look at Onyeka Okongwu, who is now the starter for the Hawks, and is playmaking, defending multiple positions, and also shooting the 3-ball at the highest clip of his career. With Clint Capela most likely heading for free agency, getting a young center with some real potential like Condon wouldn't be surprising.

Carter Bryant

Another forward with shooting ability, Carter Bryant looks like the type of player that a team chooses if they're looking for big wings. Bryant is exactly that, and outside of his shooting, he can defend multiple positions as well. If it's something that the Hawks will appreciate, it is a wing player that can shoot and defend.

Arizona's Carter Bryant has the makings of the big complementary wing all 30 NBA teams covet. Terrific physical tools, spot-up shooting, baseline feel, and valuable defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/B0ZkY1B1cn — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) February 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bryant is only taking around 2-3 3-pointers per game, but he's making 37% of them, which is something that will translate to the NBA. He averaged one block per game, which shows that he can play some defense as well.