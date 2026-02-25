The Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday with the hopes of earning their 29th win of the season. Unfortunately, the star forward Jalen Johnson is said to have suffered a hip injury during the contest.

Reports indicate that Johnson, who is 24 years old, suffered a left hip flexor during the game, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. The Hawks listed him as questionable to return.

“Hawks say Jalen Johnson has a left hip flexor injury and is questionable to return against the Wizards.”

The injury occurred during the first six minutes of the matchup against the Wizards. Jalen Johnson left the court after recording five points, three rebounds, and two steals on 50.0% shooting from the floor. After a quick trip to the locker room, Atlanta ruled Johnson out for the remainder of the game, per Siegel.

“Jalen Johnson will NOT return to tonight's game due to his hip injury.”

Hopefully, it's not a serious injury, and Johnson can bounce back sooner, rather than later. He's emerged as one of the go-to stars for the Hawks, as he entered Tuesday's contest averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the three-point line. He earned an All-Star nod this season for the first time in his career.

Newly acquired forward Jonahan Kuminga could see some extra playing time with Jalen Johnson out against the Wizards. Zaccharie Risacher could also see an expanded role. Either way, those are the two players most likely to step up for the Hawks if Johnson were to miss time due to the hip injury.