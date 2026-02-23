The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to be fully healthy for the first time in a long time, as Jonathan Kuminga's status has been upgraded before their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Kuminga has been dealing with a bone bruise since his time with the Golden State Warriors, and then getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks, and he has yet to make his debut with his new team.

Kuminga is now being listed as questionable against the Wizards, a good sign that he is close to returning to the court.

Last week, the Hawks noted that Kuminga was progressing well from his bone bruise and that he would be re-evaluated in a week, with his status being updated as well.

Kuminga was seen getting some shots up during the Hawks' practice, which was a good sign of where he could be as far as getting on the floor.

Article Continues Below

Adding Kuminga to the Hawks' rotation could help improve their wing rotation, and his skill set could open up things for the rest of the team as well. His ability to drive and get into the lane will be key for the Hawks, whether he's making the shot or finding an opponent teammate on a kick-out.

The Hawks recently made a lineup change, inserting CJ McCollum in the starting lineup and bringing Zaccharie Risacher off the bench. Head coach Quin Snyder noted after their win against the Brooklyn Nets that the Hawks are statistically better when McCollum is on the floor with Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, which proves why they made the move.

With Risacher being a wing, it will be interesting to see how those minutes off the bench are allocated when Kuminga is healthy, and whether they could be on the floor at the same time.